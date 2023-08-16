Mostly Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.61 to $79.38 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.44 to $83.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents to $2.87 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.02 a gallon. September natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.90 to $1,938.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $22.54 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.66 a pound.

The dollar rose to 146.24 Japanese yen from 145.68 yen. It ticked higher against the euro and rose to 17.12 Mexican pesos from 17.10.

