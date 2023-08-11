Clear
88.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Woman fatally shot at Home Depot store in Florida, suspect is in custody

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing a woman, authorities said.

Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the woman fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.

A spokeswoman for Home Depot said the woman was a third-party contractor.

No further details were immediately provided.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the victim was a third-party contractor and not a Home Depot employee.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 