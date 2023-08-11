Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has admitted to acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties.

Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 68, plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported a minor intending to engage in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina announced this week.

Court evidence shows the man known as “Father Gonzalez” lavished gifts and attention on an 11-year-old boy before taking him on a beach vacation to Florida in November 2020, according to a news release. He then attempted to sexually assault the child, behaved in other sexually inappropriate ways and showed him pornography, FBI officials said.

That same month, the boy’s parents shared concerns with Catholic authorities about an inappropriate relationship. The pastor was suspended and reported to a sheriff’s office.

Gonzales-Farias faces 10 years to life in prison. Officials want anyone with information about other potential victims to contact the FBI.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Its website encourages anyone abused by church personnel to contact the diocesan victim assistance coordinator for resources and counseling referrals.