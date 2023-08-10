AppLovin, Wynn Resorts rise; Tapestry, Plug Power fall, Thursday, 8/10/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Illumina Inc., up 63 cents to $185.12.
The genetic testing tools company reported strong second-quarter earnings.
AppLovin Corp., up $7.79 to $37.20.
The mobile technology company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Alarm.com Holdings Inc., up $11.84 to $61.05.
The security service company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $2.67 to $104.22.
The casino operator beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Tapestry Inc., down $6.57 to $34.67.
The owner of luxury handbag maker Coach is buying Capri Holdings, the owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo.
Plug Power Inc., down $1.70 to $9.05.
The alternative energy company reported a bigger loss than Wall Street expected.
Hanesbrands Inc., down 6 cents to $5.27.
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Yeti Holdings Inc., up $6.86 to $46.42.
The maker of mugs and coolers raised its profit forecast for the year.