AppLovin, Wynn Resorts rise; Tapestry, Plug Power fall, Thursday, 8/10/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Illumina Inc., up 63 cents to $185.12.

The genetic testing tools company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

AppLovin Corp., up $7.79 to $37.20.

The mobile technology company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc., up $11.84 to $61.05.

The security service company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $2.67 to $104.22.

The casino operator beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Tapestry Inc., down $6.57 to $34.67.

The owner of luxury handbag maker Coach is buying Capri Holdings, the owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo.

Plug Power Inc., down $1.70 to $9.05.

The alternative energy company reported a bigger loss than Wall Street expected.

Hanesbrands Inc., down 6 cents to $5.27.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Yeti Holdings Inc., up $6.86 to $46.42.

The maker of mugs and coolers raised its profit forecast for the year.

