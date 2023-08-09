Clear
Toast, Array Technologies rise; Upstart Holdings, Roblox fall, Wednesday, 8/9/2023

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Akamai Technologies Inc., up $8.04 to $102.99.

The cloud services provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

Twilio Inc., up $1.29 to $59.69.

The communications software company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Toast Inc., up $2.96 to $23.18.

The restaurant software provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Upstart Holdings Inc., down $17.72 to $34.03.

The financial technology company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Penn Entertainment Inc., up $2.26 to $27.10.

The casino operator entered an online sports betting deal with ESPN.

Array Technologies Inc., up $4.30 to $22.18.

The solar power technology company reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

IAC Inc., down $10.94 to 56.14.

The media company behind Entertainment Weekly reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Roblox Corp., down $8.28 to $29.46.

The online gaming platform reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

