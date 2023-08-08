US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Out of Nowhere by Sandra Brown – 9781538742976 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Tom Lakeby Ann Patchett – 9780063327542 – (Harper)

3. Dead Fall by Brad Thor – 9781982182229 – (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. The Collector by Daniel Silva – 9780062834935 – (Harper)

6. The Bone Hacker by Kathy Reichs – 9781982190071 – (Scribner)

7. Camden by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

8. Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena – 9780593489949 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 9781538756614 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Wild Island Love by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. You Shouldn’t Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. Tom Lakeby Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

5. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. Like a River by Granger Smith (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

9. Greenlights (Unabridged)by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

10. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press