Eli Lilly, Fox rise; Beyond Meat, RingCentral fall, Tuesday, 8/8/2023

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Eli Lilly and Co., up $67.52 to $521.60.

The drug developer reported strong second-quarter earnings and surprisingly good sales of its diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

Novo Nordisk, up $27.81 to $189.17.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on potential additional benefits from its weight-loss drug Wegovy.

RingCentral Inc., down $7.18 to $31.80.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses said Tarek Robbiati will replace CEO Vlad Shmunis.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $2.18 to $13.10.

The meat substitute maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $1.60 to $180.55.

The package delivery company reported weak second-quarter revenue and trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Fox Corp., up $1.73 to $32.87.

The TV broadcasting company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

The New York Times Co., up $3.47 to $44.29.

The newspaper publisher reported strong second-quarter financial results.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., down $15.56 to $64.78.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries cut its sales forecast for the year.

