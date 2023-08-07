Clear
Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat

By AP News
Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat, authorities said.

The Coast Guard rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off St. Augustine, Florida, on Saturday morning after he went missing on a 12-foot flat-bottomed boat.

A Coast Guard aircrew spotted him sitting in his partially submerged boat, and he was rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew. He didn’t need any medical attention, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Gregory was last seen Thursday night leaving the Lighthouse Park boat ramp in St. Augustine. His family reported him missing Friday evening when he hadn’t returned.

