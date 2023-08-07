Sovos Brands, Elanco Animal Health rise; Tyson Foods, Gogo fall, Monday, 8/7/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Sovos Brands Inc., up $4.54 to $22.56.
Campbell Soup is buying the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces in a deal worth about $2.7 billion.
Veritiv Corp., up $27.79 to $169.
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is buying the distributor of packaging and printing supplies.
Viatris Inc., up 41 cents to $11.
The generic drugmaker reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.
Elanco Animal Health Inc., up 47 cents to $12.12.
The maker of animal health products beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.
Sage Therapeutics Inc., down $19.35 to $16.75.
The biopharmaceutical company received a disappointing regulatory update for a potential depressive disorder drug.
Gogo Inc., down $2.82 to $12.56.
The in-flight internet provider trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Tyson Foods Inc., down $2.16 to $54.30.
The meatpacker reported weak fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Freshpet Inc., up $8.51 to $82.25.
The pet food maker beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.