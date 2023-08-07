Sovos Brands, Elanco Animal Health rise; Tyson Foods, Gogo fall, Monday, 8/7/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Sovos Brands Inc., up $4.54 to $22.56.

Campbell Soup is buying the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces in a deal worth about $2.7 billion.

Veritiv Corp., up $27.79 to $169.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is buying the distributor of packaging and printing supplies.

Viatris Inc., up 41 cents to $11.

The generic drugmaker reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., up 47 cents to $12.12.

The maker of animal health products beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Sage Therapeutics Inc., down $19.35 to $16.75.

The biopharmaceutical company received a disappointing regulatory update for a potential depressive disorder drug.

Gogo Inc., down $2.82 to $12.56.

The in-flight internet provider trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Tyson Foods Inc., down $2.16 to $54.30.

The meatpacker reported weak fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Freshpet Inc., up $8.51 to $82.25.

The pet food maker beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.