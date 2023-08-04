Landslide hits Georgia mountain resort, killing seven people and leaving more than 30 missing

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, killing at least seven people and leaving more than 30 missing, officials and news reports said Friday.

The landslide hit the Shovi area on Thursday. Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is popular for its mineral springs and rugged mountain vistas and contains cottages and small hotels.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the region on Friday and said the death toll stood at seven. Georgian news reports cited officials as saying about 35 people remained unaccounted for.

Officials said the landslide apparently was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area.