Police shoot and kill a man in Boise, Idaho who they say called for help, then charged at officers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man who had called them for help on Thursday in Boise, Idaho, according to the Boise police chief.

Officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday to a call from a man requesting police assistance at his apartment, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar told reporters at a news conference Thursday that officers arrived at the apartment complex and initially spoke to the man while he was on his balcony and officers were in the parking lot.

The man then came downstairs and charged at the officers with sharp weapons and ignored commands to stop, Winegar said. He said two officers fired at the man, who died at the scene.

The man was in his 50s, Winegar said. Officers had encountered him several days ago, according to the police chief, who did not give further details.

Both officers have been placed on leave during the investigation. Their names and the name of the man who was killed haven’t been released.

“This is certainly not something that anyone in our community wants to happen,” Winegar said. “The officers don’t want to be involved in situations like this.”

Just over a week ago, six Boise officers shot and killed Macey Juker, 28, in the city’s North End after police say Juker shot at officers while they were trying to take him into custody.

“This is far too frequently happening in our community,” Winegar said during Thursday’s news conference, “and it’s a problem and issue that is much bigger than just a police problem.”

Police have yet to release the names of the six officers who shot at Juker.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Meridian Police Department is investigating Thursday’s shooting.