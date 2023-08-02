Clear
87.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Former Maryland college town mayor pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The former mayor of a Maryland college town pleaded guilty Wednesday to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Patrick Wojahn had been the mayor of College Park — home to the state’s flagship University of Maryland campus — up until March, when he was arrested.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office said the plea deal calls for Wojahn to serve a 30-year prison sentence.

He will be formally sentenced in November.

Police investigated Wojahn, 47, after receiving a tip in February from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media account that was eventually traced back to him.

Wojahn had served as mayor since 2015.

An attorney listed in online court records did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday evening. When Wojahn stepped down, he said in his resignation letter he planned to “deal with my own mental health.”

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 