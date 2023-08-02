Clear
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Michigan State to cancel classes on anniversary of mass shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - Flowers are displayed at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Michigan State University officials plan to cancel classes on the first anniversary of a mass shooting on campus. WJBK-TV reports that the university announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that classes will be canceled on Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Michigan State to cancel classes on anniversary of mass shooting

Photo Icon View Photo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials plan to cancel classes on the first anniversary of a mass shooting on campus.

The university announced Tuesday that classes will be canceled on Feb. 13, WJBK-TV reported. Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the university will remain open that day and a remembrance event will be held. Classes will resume on Feb. 14.

Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union on Feb. 13, 2023. Three students — Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner — were killed. Five other students were wounded.

McRae had no connection to the victims or to the university, investigators have said. He killed himself the night of the shootings after police confronted him. Investigators said in April they were unable to determine any conclusive motive for the campus shootings.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 