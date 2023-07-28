Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 49 cents to $80.58 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 75 cents to $84.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 1 cent $2.96 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.96 a gallon. September natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $14.70 to $1,960.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $24.50 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.93 a pound.

The dollar rose to 141.00 Japanese yen from 139.35 yen. The euro rose to $1.1023 from $1.0975.

The Associated Press