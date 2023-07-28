Clear
Newell Brands, Intel rise; Ford, Sweetgreen fall: Friday, 7/28/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday :

Intel Corp. (INTC), up $2.21 to $36.76.

The chipmaker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

KLA Corp. (KLAC), up $26.66 to $509.02.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), up $9.86 to $126.98.

The financial services firm beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), up $4.52 to $156.63.

The maker of Charmin toilet paper and other consumer products reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Ford Motor Co. (F), down 61 cents to $13.12.

The automaker is recalling more than 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. to fix the electric parking brake.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), up 74 cents to $10.99.

The maker of Rubbermaid products beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR), down $1.98 to $20.85.

The laboratory equipment and materials company reported weak second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), down $1.47 to $13.98.

The restaurant chain reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

