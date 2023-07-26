Commanders camp opens with new owner Josh Harris in attendance and the buzz of a ‘clean slate’ View Photo

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The first practice of Washington Commanders training camp under new ownership definitely felt different than any opening day in decades. It was the first since Josh Harris’ group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder. With minority partner Mitchell Rales, Harris was visibly in attendance on the sideline and addressed players in their huddle afterward. Their presence along with bleachers set up for fans to watch in coming days made for plenty of buzz around the Commanders in the wake of the long-awaited sale.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer