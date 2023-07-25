Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 89 cents to $79.63 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 90 cents to $83.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents $2.85 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.78 a gallon. August natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $1.50 to $1,963.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $24.82 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.92 a pound.

The dollar fell to 141.04 Japanese yen from 141.44 yen. The euro fell to $1.1045 from $1.1071.

The Associated Press

