General Electric, 3M rise; Raytheon, iRobot fall: Tuesday, 7/25/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday :

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), down $12.83 to $84.18

Accelerated inspections are needed for some of Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines to look for a rare condition in powder metal.

General Electric Co. (GE), up $6.36 to $116.61

GE reported stronger profit for the spring than expected and raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and profits.

3M Co. (MMM), up $5.17 to $109.44

The maker of Scotch-Brite and Post-It notes raised its forecast for profits for the full year thanks in part to cost-cutting efforts.

iRobot Corp. (IRBT), down $6.13 to $40.77

The company accepted a lower buyout offer from Amazon.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), up $4.79 to $83.32

The homebuilder reported stronger profit for the spring than was expected.

Packaging Corp. of America (PKG), up $14.27 to $152.94

The company’s latest profit report blew past the forecasts of Wall Street analysts.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), up $9.98 to $278

The maker of paints reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts expectations.

F5 Inc. (FFIV), up $9.16 to $159.38

The digital security and cloud computing company reported profits for its latest quarter that far surpassed forecasts.

