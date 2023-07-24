How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/24/2023

Wall Street ticked higher to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for the stock market’s most influential companies are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday, coming off its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow added 183 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%. Becton Dickinson led the S&P 500 after getting FDA clearance for one of its products. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report suggested economic growth is slowing. Traders expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to raise interest rates for perhaps the final time this cycle.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.30 points, or 0.4%, to 4,554.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.55 points, or 0.5%, to 35,411.24.

The Nasdaq composite rose 26.06 points, or 0.2%, to 14,058.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.42 points, or 0.3%, to 1,965.68.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 715.14 points, or 18.6%.

The Dow is up 2,263.99 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,592.38 points, or 34.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 204.43 points, or 11.6%.

The Associated Press