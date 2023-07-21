Clear
Ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspends service after ramping system failure

By AP News
FILE- People watch as the S.S. Badger backs into its docked on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, for the final time for its 2021 season in Ludington, Mich., and ending nearly five months of daily round trips across Lake Michigan. The S.S. Badger ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday, July 21, 2023, after a mechanical failure of its ramping system. Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Mich, to Manitowoc, Wis.,, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible. They are at work now assessing the situation.” (Justin Cooper/Ludington Daily News via AP, File)

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday after a mechanical failure of its ramping system.

Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Michigan, to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible. They are at work now assessing the situation.”

Ticketed passengers can call 1-800-841-4243 for a refund or to change a reservation.

Designated a National Historic Landmark, the S.S. Badger was built in 1953 by Christy Corp. in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for C&O Railway Co.

It once carried rail cars between Ludington and Manitowoc and can now accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, motor coaches and commercial trucks.

