Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

MIAMI (AP) — A shooting Wednesday afternoon at a South Florida Walmart killed one person and wounded another, authorities said, adding that several other people were injured in the commotion that followed.

The shooting occurred following a quarrel between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said. One person was arrested, and police were looking for five more suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center, and one later died. The man who died was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press