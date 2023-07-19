Mostly Clear
87.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Seattle police shoot person suspected in downtown stabbing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer shot a person on Tuesday who was suspected of stabbing another person downtown, police said.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to reports of a person assaulting people, police Sgt. John O’Neil said in an online police blotter post.

Officers found a person with a stab wound to the neck who was then taken to Harborview Medical Center, the post said.

With help from witnesses, officers found the suspect nearby with a knife, O’Neil said. While one officer deployed a less-lethal tool, another officer shot the suspect, according to the post.

The person who was shot was in critical condition at the Seattle hospital later Tuesday morning, The Seattle Times reported.

No officers were hurt. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 