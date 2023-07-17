How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/17/2023

Wall Street is closing higher ahead of a week full of updates about where profits for U.S. companies are heading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Stocks elsewhere around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than expected. While that’s helped to limit inflation, it’s also diluted a main engine of growth for the world’s economy.

In the U.S., earnings reporting season is accelerating after beginning last week. Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla are among the companies reporting this week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.37 points, or 0.4%, to 4,522.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.32 points, or 0.2%, to 34,585.35.

The Nasdaq composite rose 131.25 points, or 0.9%, to 14,244.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.18 points, or 1%, to 1,951.27.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 683.29 points, or 17.8%.

The Dow is up 1,438.10 points, or 4.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,778.47 points, or 36.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 190.02 points, or 10.8%.

The Associated Press