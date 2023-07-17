Martin Truex Jr. wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for 1st time in 30 races View Photo

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. mastered another Monday matinee to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the first time in 30 career Cup races at the track. Joey Logano finished second. Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five. Truex won his second Monday race of the season and fourth of his career. He dominated in the No. 19 Toyota en route to his third win of the season.

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer