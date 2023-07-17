Clear
104.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.27 to $74.15 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.37 to $78.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent $2.63 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8 to $1,956.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $25.02 an ounce and September copper fell 9 cents to $3.84 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.67 Japanese yen from 138.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1244 from $1.1233.

The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 