Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.47 to $75.42 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.49 to $79.87 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents $2.64 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 60 cents to $1,964.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $25.19 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.93 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 138.02 yen. The euro rose to $1.1233 from $1.1220.

The Associated Press

