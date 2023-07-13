Clear
68.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.14 to $76.89 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.25 to $81.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 1 cent $2.68 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.61 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2.10 to $1,963.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 64 cents to $24.95 an ounce and September copper rose 9 cents to $3.94 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.02 Japanese yen from 138.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.1220 from $1.1137.

The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 