Trade Desk, MillerKnoll rise; CryoPort, Fastenal fall, Thursday, 7/13/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.
Fastenal Co., down $2.03 to $56.70.
The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial earnings.
Trade Desk Inc., up $2.50 to $87.01.
The digital-advertising platform operator is replacing Activision Blizzard in the Nasdaq 100 index.
CryoPort Inc., down $4.80 to $14.60.
The services and logistics provider for the life sciences industry lowered its revenue forecast for the year.
Progressive Corp., down $17.33 to $114.78.
Wall Street was disappointed by the insurer’s monthly update on premiums and policies.
MillerKnoll Inc., up $1.02 to $17.48.
The furniture maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Walt Disney Co., up 32 cents to $90.47.
The entertainment giant extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026.
Phillips 66, up 62 cents to $102.58.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.51 to $42.08.
The copper mining company rose along with prices for the base metal.