Clear
68.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man who shot 2 firefighters in Alabama motivated by personal conflict with one of them, police say

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Investigators believe the man who shot two on-duty firefighters at an Alabama firehouse had a personal conflict with one of them, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Detectives are still trying to determine the basis for that conflict. They have not yet been able to talk to the firefighters, but believe only one of them was targeted, Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald told The Associated Press.

He said the two Birmingham firefighters, Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones, are expected to survive. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition and both underwent surgery, Fitzgerald said. Police have not released the name of a suspect.

The shooter entered the station early Wednesday through an open bay door, Birmingham police said previously. At least one other firefighter was in the station during the attack and was not hurt.

The shooting happened near the bay doors just after Melton and Jones started their shifts, police said.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 