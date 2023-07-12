AngioDynamics, Lucid Group fall; Daktronics, Domino’s Pizza rise, Wednesday, 7/12/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday :

Theratechnologies Inc., down 7 cents to 90 cents.

The metabolic disorder drug company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Daktronics Inc., up $1.22 to $7.33.

The video display maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

AngioDynamics Inc., down 17 cents to $9.77.

The medical device maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Coty Inc., down 45 cents to $12.56.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering buying a stake in the cosmetics maker.

Nvidia Corp., up $14.97 to $439.02.

The chipmaker is reportedly considering becoming an investor in Arm as it prepares to go public.

Walt Disney Co., up 66 cents to $90.15.

The entertainment giant is reportedly considering selling its digital and TV business in India.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., up $38.80 to $388.59.

The pizza chain will allow orders through Uber Eats and Postmates.

Lucid Group Inc., down 96 cents to $7.16.

Investors were disappointed by the electric vehicle maker’s production and delivery update.