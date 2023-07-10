Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 87 cents to $72.99 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 78 cents to $77.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents $2.57 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.55 a gallon. August natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.50 to $1,931 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 6 cents to $23.35 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.78 a pound.

The dollar fell to 141.32 Japanese yen from 142.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.0999 from $1.0967.

The Associated Press

