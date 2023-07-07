Clear
First Solar, Castle Biosciences rise; Levi Strauss falls, Friday, 7/7/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL), up $6.76 to $20.04.

The diagnostic testing company gave investors an encouraging update on a cancer-risk test.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), up $6.63 to $90.47.

Chinese regulators fined an affiliate of internet retailer Ant Group for violating corporate governance and consumer rights laws.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), down $1.01 to $13.23.

The jeans maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR), up $8.70 to $191.84.

The solar technology company said it entered a five-year revolving loan program for up to $1 billion.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), up $4.35 to $117.69.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up 76 cents to $42.30.

The gold miner’s stock made gains along with prices for the precious metal.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), up $6.28 to $261.36.

The solar technology company named Dana Gross to its board of directors.

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO), up $1.79 to $70.79.

The copper producer gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

