Florida police chief says an officer fatally shot a man who made a quick move during a traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police after he disobeyed the commands of officers who saw drugs in his car in downtown Orlando early Monday, the police chief said.

“The officers were doing a drug investigation, and basically the person— the suspect — made a quick movement to, as to retrieve a firearm, and the shooting happened,” Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a news conference. “I know drugs were seen and that’s why officers stopped and checked out the person.”

No firearm was found, he said. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Smith said he has reviewed video from a body camera the officer was wearing during the 2 a.m. encounter. The video will be made public within 30 days, police said.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.