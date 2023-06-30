Clear
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency; Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Pence; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Michael Drake, president of the University of California; Lindsay Gorman, senior fellow for emerging technologies at the German Marshall Fund.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; former Texas Rep, Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate.

“Fox News Sunday” — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

