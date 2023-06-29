Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 30 cents to $69.86 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 31 cents to $74.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent $2.62 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $4.50 to $1,917.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 18 cents to $22.80 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.90 Japanese yen from 144.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0868 from $1.0922.

The Associated Press

