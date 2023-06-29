Clear
85.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Overstock.com, JPMorgan Chase rise; Lindsay, McCormick fall; Thursday, 6/29/2023

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday :

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM), up $4.27 to $142.86

Bank stocks rose after 23 of the nation’s biggest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s “stress testing” of their ability to withstand a severe recession.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), up $4.07 to $29.61

The company will rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond after buying that bankrupt company’s intellectual property.

Visa Inc. (V), up $6.04 to $234.01

The digital payments company acquired Pismo, a financial technology company with operations in Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up $9.07 to $41.55

The maker of railroad freight cars’ results came in far ahead of what analysts expected and raised its annual sales forecast.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX), up $0.51 to $3.47

The maker of charging systems said its Pulsar Plus EV charger will be available in Costco stores beginning next month.

McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC), down $2.54 to $89.31

The spice maker raised its forecast for full-year results.

Lindsay Corp. (LNN), down $9.33 to $115.39

The maker of irrigation systems reported earnings and sales for its latest quarter far below Wall Street’s forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR), up $6.30 to $69.67

The manufacturing company reported earnings for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ expectations.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 