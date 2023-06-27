Clear
5 teens were killed in a car that swerved off a road and sank in a Florida pond

By AP News
People gather at the scene where five teenagers were found dead in a submerged vehicle in a retention pond in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023. Authorities say an out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Five teenagers were killed when their car ran off a curving street and landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, authorities said.

It happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing everyone inside. The crumpled Kia sedan was pulled from the water on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Fort Myers Police confirmed their identities as Eric Paul, 19; Jackson Eyre, 18; Amanda Ferguson, 18; Breanna Coleman, 18; and Jesus Salinas, 18.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that Paul, Eyre, Ferguson and Coleman worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, and had gone out together to get fast food after finishing their Sunday night shifts. The steakhouse was closed Monday so their friends and families could grieve together at a dinner where flowers were placed alongside their framed pictures.

