Avid Bioservices, Accenture fall; Logitech, Steelcase rise, Thursday, 6/22/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.

Avid Bioservices Inc., down $1.83 to $13.74.

The contract manufacturer gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Logitech International S.A., up $1.17 to $55.71.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer peripherals approved a new $1 billion stock buyback program.

NRG Energy Inc., up $1.04 to $34.92.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management reportedly wants to oust the power company’s CEO.

Root Inc. (ROOT), up $3.28 to $12.90.

Embedded Insurance reportedly offered to buy the insurance services company.

Accenture PLC (ACN), down $5.95 to $307.25.

The consulting company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS), up 59 cents to $7.83.

The office furniture maker reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), up $4.21 to $51.83.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), down $4.28 to $162.13.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.