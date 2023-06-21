Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.34 to $72.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.22 to $77.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent $2.62 a gallon. July heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.56 a gallon. July natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.80 to $1,944.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 42 cents to $22.81 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $3.91 a pound.

The dollar rose to 141.80 Japanese yen from 141.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.0984 from $1.0917.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 