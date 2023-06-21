FedEx, Dynagas fall; Dollar Tree, Patterson rise, Wednesday, 6/21/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday :
FedEx Corp., down $5.81 to $225.84.
The package delivery company gave investors a weak profit forecast.
American International Group Inc., up 38 cents to $56.46.
The insurer named Sabra Purtill as chief financial officer.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.15 to $103.87.
Energy companies rose along with crude oil prices.
La-Z-Boy Inc., down 26 cents to $27.20.
The Michigan-based furniture maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Patterson Companies Inc., up $4.15 to $32.41.
The medical supplies maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Winnebago Industries Inc., down 82 cents to $63.36.
The recreational vehicle maker gave investors a mixed fiscal third-quarter financial report.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, down 20 cents to $2.62.
The gas shipping company’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Dollar Tree Inc., up $6.23 to $142.77.
The discount retailer reaffirmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.