FedEx, Dynagas fall; Dollar Tree, Patterson rise, Wednesday, 6/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday :

FedEx Corp., down $5.81 to $225.84.

The package delivery company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

American International Group Inc., up 38 cents to $56.46.

The insurer named Sabra Purtill as chief financial officer.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.15 to $103.87.

Energy companies rose along with crude oil prices.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down 26 cents to $27.20.

The Michigan-based furniture maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Patterson Companies Inc., up $4.15 to $32.41.

The medical supplies maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Winnebago Industries Inc., down 82 cents to $63.36.

The recreational vehicle maker gave investors a mixed fiscal third-quarter financial report.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, down 20 cents to $2.62.

The gas shipping company’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $6.23 to $142.77.

The discount retailer reaffirmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.