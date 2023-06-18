US Open at a glance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brief look at the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club:

LEADING: Rickie Fowler made a three-putt bogey and Wyndham Clark made birdie on No. 18 to end up in a tie at 10-under 200 heading into the final round.

TRAILING CLOSELY: Rory McIlroy, in search of his first major title since the 2014 PGA, shot 69 and was one stroke behind.

CATCHING UP QUICKLY: Scottie Scheffler holed out from 196 yards on 17 for eagle, then made birdie on 18 to chisel away at his seven-shot deficit. He shot 68 and trailed by three.

GOING LOW: Tom Kim opened with the fifth nine-hole score of 29 in U.S. Open history. He cooled down over the back nine but still had the day’s best round, a 4-under 66.

KEY STATISTIC: Fowler is playing in the final group of a major for the third time. Clark is playing in the final round of a major for the third time.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Scheffler’s 7-iron from 196 yards went in for the only eagle of the tournament on 17, which is ranked as the toughest hole at LACC this week.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It really doesn’t matter. Having the lead, being one back, two back. You’re going to have to play good golf tomorrow.” — Rickie Fowler.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 1-10 p.m. EDT (NBC).