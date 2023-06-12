Mostly Clear
77.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured

Sponsored by:
By AP News
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies, investigate the scene Monday, June 12, 2023 where six people were shot, three fatally, at a home on Paddington Place in Annapolis, Md. on Sunday evening. (Luke Parker/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured

Photo Icon View Photo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Maryland’s capital city, police announced Monday.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault and other offenses, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing. He said Smith, who lives on the street where the shooting occurred, used a handgun and a long gun.

Smith surrendered peacefully Sunday night, the police chief said, and he was ordered held without bond.

Jackson identified the victims as Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton, Maryland; Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Annapolis.

Police responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. Sunday and found six people had been shot. The three wounded were in stable condition Monday, Jackson said.

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 