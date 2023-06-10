US OPEN ’23: A brief summation of first US Open in LA in 75 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brief look at the 123rd U.S. Open, the first time in 75 years it goes to Los Angeles:

Dates: June 15-18.

Site: The Los Angeles Country Club (North).

Length: 7,421 yards.

Par: 70.

Cut: Top 60 and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players.

Purse: TBA. Last year: $17.5 million.

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Last year: Matt Fitzpatrick of England hit 9-iron from a bunker in the 18th fairway that set up a par and a closing 2-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris at The Country Club. Fitzpatrick joined Jack Nicklaus (Pebble Beach) as the only players to win a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open on the same course. Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013. Scheffler and Zalatoris each had birdie chances on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff.

Open debut: Los Angeles Country Club is the third course in the last nine years to host a U.S. Open for the first time. Unlike Erin Hills (2017) and Chambers Bay (2015), LACC has been promised another U.S. Open before hosting its first one.

Last national event at LACC: The U.S. won the Walker Cup in 2017. Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa were the only players from that American team that will be at the U.S. Open.

Last U.S. Open in Los Angeles: Ben Hogan won in 1948 at Riviera.

LIVING it up: LIV Golf players Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson tied for second in the Masters, and Koepka won the PGA Championship. LIV has had three players finish in the top 10 in each of the two majors this year.

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods has missed the last three U.S. Open. He is unlikely to play the rest of the season while recovering from ankle surgery.

Grand slam: Phil Mickelson needs to win the U.S. Open for the career Grand Slam. In his previous eight tries at the career slam, he has not finished in the top 25. He holds the U.S. record with six runner-up finishes.

Noteworthy: The U.S. Open has not been decided in a playoff since 2008, the longest stretch of the four majors.

Quoteworthy: “West Coast U.S. Opens always deliver for some reason.” — Rory McIlroy.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (USA Network), 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NBC); Saturday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (NBC).

Streaming: (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (Peacock).

