General Motors, Braze rise; Vail Resorts, Argan fall, Friday, 6/9/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks traded heavily or had substantial prices changes on Wall Street Friday:
General Motors Co., up 38 cents to $36.23.
The automaker’s electric vehicles will be able to use much of Tesla’s extensive charging network beginning early next year.
Vail Resorts Inc., down $18.38 to $239.66.
The ski resort operator’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Braze Inc., up $5.49 to $39.43.
The cloud-based software company reported encouraging financial results.
Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., up 16 cents to $13.99.
The wine company reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., down $1.94 to $9.38.
The communications company reported a bigger fiscal third-quarter loss than analysts’ expected.
Argan Inc., down $6.05 to $38.19.
The builder of energy plants reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Dish Network Corp., down 88 cents $6.55.
The satellite television provider is reportedly seeking to sell assets to raise money.
Netflix Inc., up $10.65 to $420.02.
The streaming entertainment company reportedly notched subscriber gains after cracking down on password sharing.