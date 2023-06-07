Dave & Buster’s, Vera Bradley rise; Campbell Soup, Calavo Growers fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Campbell Soup Co., down $4.51 to $46.08.
The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
Wayfair Inc., down 14 cents to $49.30.
The online home goods retailer said its chief commercial officer is retiring and it gave investors a business update.
United Natural Foods Inc., down $4.11 to $23.46.
The organic and specialty foods distributor slashed its profit forecast for the year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $6.17 to $39.91.
The restaurant and arcade chain reported strong first-quarter earnings.
Yext Inc., up $3.69 to $13.29.
The software developer raised its profit forecast for the year.
Stitch Fix Inc., up $1.03 to $4.71.
The online clothing styling service beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter financial forecasts.
Calavo Growers Inc., down 75 cents to $32.27.
The avocado grower’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Vera Bradley Inc., up 73 cents to $5.97.
The handbag and accessories company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.