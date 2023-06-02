Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

State Supreme Court: Ohio abortion question will go forward as single issue

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a blow to abortion opponents in Ohio, a fall ballot issue aimed at enshrining access to the procedure in state’s constitution will not be split into two separate issues — one about abortion, and one about all other reproductive care.

In a ruling Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court sided with the bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board over a pair of anti-abortion voters who had argued that abortion should be considered as its own question.

Justices disagreed, leaving alone proposed ballot language advanced by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom. The two groups face a July 5 deadline to collect the necessary signatures to make the November ballot.

The ballot board, chaired by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, considered the question of whether to split the proposed question into two, and determined it regarded a single subject.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 