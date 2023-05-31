Clear
Ambarella, Advance Auto Parts fall; LL Flooring, Box rise

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

HP Inc., down $1.87 to $29.06.

The personal computer and printer maker reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Box Inc., up 15 cents to $28.17.

The data storage provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

Ambarella Inc., down $9.64 to $72.32.

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.10 to $14.42.

The information technology company reported weak fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Equity Residential, up 78 cents to $60.80.

The real estate investment trust raised its profit forecast for the year.

Twilio Inc., up $6.95 to $69.62.

Activist investor Legion Partners is reportedly pressuring the communications software company to make changes.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc., up 36 cents to $4.50.

Cabinets To Go, a division of F9 Brands, is offering to buy the hardwood floors retailer.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $39.31 to $72.89.

The auto parts retailer reported weak first-quarter earnings and slashed its profit forecast for the year.

