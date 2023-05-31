Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.37 to $68.09 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 88 cents to $72.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. June heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. July natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $5 to $1,982.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 35 cents to $23.59 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $3.64 a pound.

The dollar fell to 139.32 Japanese yen from 139.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.0673 from $1.0719.

The Associated Press