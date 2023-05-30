Clear
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/30/2023

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Wall Street churned to a mixed finish as a long list of worries looms, even if the most pressing crisis seems to be calming as Washington moves to avoid a default on its debt.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged Tuesday, hovering near its highest level since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 0.3% gain as excitement built further about artificial intelligence.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to win votes for a deal reached over the weekend to allow the government to continue paying its bills.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.07 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,205.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.56 points, or 0.2%, to 33,042.78

The Nasdaq composite rose 41.74 points, or 0.3% to 13,017.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.73 points, or 1%, to 1,767.29.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 366.02 points, or 9.5%.

The Dow is down 104.47 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,550.94 points, or 24.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.05 points, or 0.3%.

The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 