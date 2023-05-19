DXC Technology, Farfetch rise; Foot Locker, Flowers Foods fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Flowers Foods Inc., down $2.85 to $25.99.
The bakery goods company trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Farfetch Inc., up 64 cents to $4.98.
The online luxury fashion company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Foot Locker Inc., down $11.31 to $30.21.
The shoe store’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
DXC Technology Co., up 60 cents to $24.44.
The technology consultancy named a new chief financial officer and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
Nike Inc., down $4.11 to $114.76.
The sneaker and athletic apparel brand reportedly faces tax fines because it misclassified thousands of temporary workers.
Ross Stores Inc., down 62 cents to $104.76.
The discount retailer reported sold first-quarter financial results, but gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Cavco Industries Inc., down $17.87 to $275.52.
The homebuilder’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 88 cents to $59.13.
Energy companies gained ground as oil and natural gas prices drifted mostly higher throughout the day.